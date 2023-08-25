Email City Guide
Hotter N Hell Consumer Show returns to Wichita Falls

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Vendors attending Hotter N Hell come to the event year after year, some old and some new. One vendor has been coming to the event for years.

He enjoys building relationships with cyclist and helping them prepare for the event.

“I wanted more and I remember having a pizza after the ride saying when’s the next one, let’s come back an so we’ve come back every year. I’ve only missed three since 86,” said Woody Smith, owner of Bike Mart.

When Smith is done setting up his vendor he participates in Hotter N Hell.

The consumer show will open up at 1pm at the MPEC Friday, August 25th.

