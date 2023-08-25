Hotter N Hell registration opens up

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As Hotter N Hell gets closer and closer, riders are picking up their registration packets and bibs.

Volunteers working the registration booths have been working all year long, and as the event is only two days away they’re putting in more time.

“The more people that can pre-register the better it is for Hotter N Hell,” said Elaine McKinney, manager of pre-registration for Hotter N Hell.

McKinney has been helping with registration for 23 years. Registration for riders starts in January, and McKinney’s job really gets busy in May. She is expecting to assist 7800 pre-registered riders.

“We’re been working since May to get all of this put together, but this week it’s been about putting all the packets together whether that’s the bib number the photo number, and the timing chips. We’ve also been putting together the T-shirts and the water bottles and all the packet pickup information,” said McKinney.

And there’s the late registration booth..those who sign up a few days before the event will see Jon.

“For the past several years, we’ve seen 1600-2000 late registration riders,” said Jon Scales, Committee Member of the late registration booth.

So why do people register late?

“I think the main reason is people are hoping for that cool Saturday morning, and they’re wanting to say okay it’s not going to be too bad I’ll register. People just can’t make that commitment ahead of time especially in the past couple of years with COVID and things like that, you never know what might happen with your job, your work, can you get off?,” said Scales.

“It’s a labor of love, we have so many wonderful volunteers that work with Hotter N Hell, throughout the community, and it’s a very diverse group of people. By the end of the weekend, we should have close to 10k riders, runners,” explained McKinney.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.