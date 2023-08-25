Hotter’N Hell Forecast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Saturday will be hot, plain and simple! We see temperatures at the start of the race in the 70s to near 80 and end things in the triple digits. Humidity levels drop during the afternoon and winds should not be a big issue. Saturday may be our last day of triple digits for a while as a strong front arrives on Sunday. This brings a drop in temperatures into the 90s instead of 100′s next week. We may see a few hit and miss showers or storms Saturday and again on Sunday, but widespread rain isn’t expected.

