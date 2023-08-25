Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Man posing as resident advisor at Cincinnati off-campus housing accused of sexual assault, police say

The sexual assault happened around 3 a.m. Thursday in The Deacon, Chief Isaac said in a safety email that goes out to the UC community.
By Jared Goffinet, Chancelor Winn and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Police are searching for a suspect in a sexual assault that that was reported at off-campus housing for the University of Cincinnati, police said.

University Police Chief Eliot Isaac said the suspect reportedly posed as a resident advisor.

The alleged incident happened around 3 a.m. Thursday in The Deacon, Isaac said in a safety email to the UC community.

Isaac said the man “implied” he had a weapon, but it was not seen. The suspect was described as 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall, muscular and wearing a black du-rag, a light tan tank top and light tan shorts.

The Deacon is one of university’s newest off-campus housing communities that is designed for “academically focused” students, the university’s website reads.

A freshman living at The Deacon said getting inside the off-campus housing community is easier than an on-campus dorm.

“If you don’t live here and you just walk right behind somebody to unlock the door for you, you can just get in,” said the student.

Another student who lives in The Deacon, sophomore John Lyons, wants to see more safety measures put in place.

“I would say some nights they do have security like night personnel, but they’re not necessarily checking people, like key fobs and stuff going in,” said Lyons.

Thursday’s safety email from UC said people should ask for university identification if someone they do not know claims to be an employee.

The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

FILE - Visitors walk outside the British Museum in Bloomsbury, London, Friday, June 26, 2015.
Director of British Museum steps down amid controversy over thefts of ancient items
Lashaika Moore, interim superintendent of the Flagler County school district, talks about an...
Florida school officials apologize for assembly singling out Black students about low test scores
A principal and teacher are on administrative leave after an elementary school assembly singled...
Florida school district apologizes after Black students singled out
Monday marks the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington. (Source: CNN/US NATIONAL...
At 60th anniversary of March on Washington, 'work is not over'
Russian servicemen inspect a part of a crashed private jet near the village of Kuzhenkino, Tver...
Kremlin denies role in plane crash believed to have killed Wagner Group leader