Representative Ronny Jackson announces upcoming mobile office hours

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas Congressional District 13 announced upcoming mobile office hours for next week in Canadian, Iowa Park, Dalhart, and Vernon hosted by congressional staff.

Those who want to attend Jackson’s office hours do not need to make an appointment. Bring all supporting documentation if you need assistance with a federal agency case. Jackson’s mobile office hours will be:

  • Iowa Park (Wichita County), Monday, August 28th, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Iowa Park City Council Chambers, 101 E. Cash St.
  • Vernon (Wilbarger County), Wednesday, August 30th, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Vernon City Hall, 1725 Wilbarger St.

