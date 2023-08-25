Second winner of Chill Down Texoma giveaway announced

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, the second winner of our Chill Down Texoma giveaway was announced.

This week’s winner of a free portable air conditioner is Althea McKnight.

We are giving away four more over the next four weeks.

We are giving away four more over the next four weeks.

Congratulations to Althea McKnight from us here at News Channel 6.

