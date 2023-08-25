Email City Guide
Second winner of Chill Down Texoma giveaway announced

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, the second winner of our Chill Down Texoma giveaway was announced.

This week’s winner of a free portable air conditioner is Althea McKnight.

We are giving away four more over the next four weeks.

To nominate someone, fill out the nomination form here.

Congratulations to Althea McKnight from us here at News Channel 6.

