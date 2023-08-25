Third day of Corey Trumbull murder trial

CONTENT WARNING: This article includes details about child abuse that readers may find disturbing.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The third day of the Corey Trumbull trial has concluded.

Trumbull is being charged with the murder of his girlfriend’s son, Logan Cline.

Prosecutors provided audio of detectives trying to get the truth out of Trumbull.

Detective Cliff Mogg with the Las Vegas Police Department took the stand the stand, and went over audio discussion he had with Trumbull.

In the beginning of the tape, Trumbull shared with the detective his biggest regret was not calling 911 after Johnson continuously beat and tortured the boy.

He told detectives he saw so much of himself in Logan; he repeatedly said Stormy Johnson, the mother of Logan, was the abuser and he just followed her lead.

Once Detective Mogg told Trumbull his alibi didn’t match what Stormy Johnson or Lexi Cline told him, Trumbull’s story quickly changed.

He said he only engaged in hitting the victim once with the make-shift weapon due to Logan misbehaving.

Moments later, he confessed he also punched Logan in the head causing the 11-year-old to fall and have a seizure.

He told Detective Mogg after punching Logan, " I just remembered everything just got gradually worse.”

He confessed that he knew Logan needed serious medical attention, but he was afraid of going to jail.

Towards the end of the recording, he questioned his reason for being interrogated since he said he didn’t do anything.

Due to scheduling conflicts, the trial is set to resume on August 28 at 9 a.m.

