WF area churches deliver welcome baskets to international MSU Texas students

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Five churches across Wichita Falls collaborated to give a big welcome to international MSU Texas students.

First Christian Church, along with First Presbyterian, Park Place Christian, Grace Church, and City Hope provided around 150 welcome baskets.

The laundry baskets were full of goods that college students needed, such as housekeeping essentials such as kitchenware, bedding, pots and pans, and more.

“This is one of my favorite events of the year. I love what we do each and every year. This has been a tradition of the church for a while but we have expanded on that and this is perhaps our largest endeavor this year trying to supply for a hundred and fifty students,” Church minister Merk Bender said.

Organizers said the baskets provide a “head start” on acclimating to residential life and also let the students know... while they are far from home they are not alone and have a community full of people cheering them on.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.