WFFD hosts family night for recruits

“These guys know when they sign up, their normal life stops for 6 months”
By Ernest Strawther III
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After nearly six months of training and sacrifices, the Wichita Falls Fire Department recruits showed their families all the skills they’ve learned, during family night.

This class of recruits started with 10 and lost one during the process but this group will be graduating on September 2.

“We just wanted to invite the families of the recruits to come and see what they have learned,” Wichita Falls Fire Department Chief, Donald Hughes said.

“We fed them some hamburgers and hotdogs and then we let the recruits go through some of the skills that they’ve learned during the training academy”.

Recruits went through several drills such as repelling down the side of a building, putting out a simulated vehicle fire, and a propane fire.

“It’s just great to see what our program produces and this is a nice night for me to come out and see that,” Fire Chief Hughes said.

Over the past 16 weeks, the families of these men have barely seen them, but family night is a time to show them why the hard work and sacrifices are worth it.

“There are a lot of hours and hard work that go into this program and it’s just really rewarding to be here tonight and see what all that hard work and dedication these guys go through” Wife of Fire Recruit, Amanda Bullard said.

“It opened my eyes on what day in and day out what these guys do and the sacrifices that they make for their family,” Bullard said.

Those interested in being part of the next fire academy class can look out for the next sign-up in October.

