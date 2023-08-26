Battle of the Bands: Rider & Old High

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rider and Old High played their last game on Friday, August 25 and they weren’t the only ones who were ready to showcase their talents.

The bands for both schools also practiced to play in the last game of the rivalry in Memorial Stadium and close a page in history.

“It’s kind of bittersweet, we’re excited to get new schools but yeah there is a lot of history here and I’m sad to see it go so it’s mixed feelings,” Wichita Falls High School Band Director, Justin Lewis said.

Director Lewis says they named their last halftime performance “When One Door Closes”.

Long-time Rider Band Director, Loy Studer has been part of both sides of this rivalry with his parents having worked for both schools.

“My dad taught at Wichita Falls High for 32 years and my mom taught at Rider for 30 years. So, the first place I ever went besides church was the Rider, Old High game when I was two weeks old”.

Both directors say they have mutual respect for each other and look forward to seeing each other perform in the future.

