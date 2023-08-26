Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Crews battle large fire in old school building

WFFD crews worked to put out a fire in an old school building on the corner of Virginia and...
WFFD crews worked to put out a fire in an old school building on the corner of Virginia and Walnut Streets Saturday afternoon.(KAUZ)
By Priscilla Meza
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department is working to put out a large fire inside an old school building.

Crews were called out to the corner of Virginia and Walnut Streets around 5:18 p.m. on Saturday. Our crews on the scene were told that no one was inside the building and at last check no one was injured.

Smoke appeared to be coming from a window but over the course of the late afternoon, large plumes of smoke could be seen coming from the building. WFFD officials on scene said they do not know how the fire started.

As of 7:30 p.m. crews were still working to put out the fire. We have crews on the scene to bring you the latest developments.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

"For Wichita Falls this is our Christmas day and our super bowl all wrapped up into one."
Taking a look at this year’s Hotter’N Hell Hundred
HHS volunteers assisting Cyclists
HHH rest stop volunteers providing resources for cyclists
HHS volunteers assisting Cyclists
HHH first rest stop
Rider and Wichita Falls High School Bands
Battle of the Bands: Rider & Old High