Crews battle large fire in old school building

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department is working to put out a large fire inside an old school building.

Crews were called out to the corner of Virginia and Walnut Streets around 5:18 p.m. on Saturday. Our crews on the scene were told that no one was inside the building and at last check no one was injured.

Smoke appeared to be coming from a window but over the course of the late afternoon, large plumes of smoke could be seen coming from the building. WFFD officials on scene said they do not know how the fire started.

As of 7:30 p.m. crews were still working to put out the fire. We have crews on the scene to bring you the latest developments.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.