Reaction to final rivalry game for Rider and WFHS

By Brayel Brown
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As the Rider Raiders and the Old High Coyotes play against one another for the last time, both sides wanted to make the most of it.

Former Coyotes and Raiders shared this game is a moment to be cherished.

The stands were at full capacity in honor of the final Coyote versus Raiders game.

”Well its kind of like stepping into a time machine you know? Seeing it all over again, brings back a lot of memories.” Old High alumni Bryan Murphy explained.

Coyotes showed plenty of school spirit, alumni shared it was a touching experience.

”I love it, I love red and black, and I hate this is it. Today, knowing it was going to be the last time, it was real bitter sweet, and you know just sad. It’s exciting but sad.” Old High alumni Carrie Murphy voiced.

Rider also displayed their school pride as they participated in their ‘Mum-day’ tradition, breaking the silence.

”Save your voice and we’ll do all that yelling in the stands.” Said Rider alumni Wesley Martin.

As fans tailgated before kick-off, former players recalled the days they once played on the field.

“It’s just nostalgic. I remember everybody on the team, pep rallies were always fun of course too, and most important the game.” Former Offensive Lineman Riley Whitson recalled.

Although Rider and Old High will no longer be home to the Coyotes and Raiders, it’s important to remember that this game will be the most memorable.

“And something kind of cool is happening, and I’ve got to cling to this so I can be at peace. They’re the last, and getting to play in that last game is special.” Wesley Martin expressed.

”Hold on to your memories, hold on to your town. Don’t let people take it away from you. Still, consider this important and sacred and stick together.” Murphy shared.

This was the largest crowd in history of Memorial Stadium they sold over 13,000 tickets.

