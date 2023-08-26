Email City Guide
Final Rider vs. WFHS football game

(WFISD)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The final rival game between Rider High School and Wichita Falls High School began at 8:00 p.m. on Friday evening.

Both First Alert Meteorologist Jaden Knowles and Sports Director Robyn Hearn were live outside Memorial Stadium at 6:00 p.m. before the game began.

Jaden spoke to former Rider High School player, and son of Chief Meteorologist Ken Johnson before the game:

Our Sports Director, Robyn Hearn, was live at Memorial Stadium:

First Alert Meteorologist Jaden Knowles also spoke to a former Wichita Falls High School football player before the game began:

Robyn Hearn was live in the Memorial Stadium as people were beginning to fill up the stands of the sold-out game:

Below are some photos taken by our Chief Photographer Joesph Saint as people arrived for the game:

Caption

