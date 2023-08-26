HHH rest stop volunteers providing resources for cyclists

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As cyclists participate in the Triple-H race, it is important that they have resources to help them continue, as well as a place to rest.

Volunteers at Hotter’N’Hell rest stop one were eager to help in any way they could.

Volunteer Jamie Smits says she finds joy in assisting cyclists.

”The first time it was just something to do for our organization as service hours, but now it is so fun cheering on the riders and providing them with water and whatever they need.”

Close to 100 volunteers showed up ready to work the first rest stop for the big event. Each with a special assignment.

”We have water stations, we have Gatorade stations, we have bananas, we have cinnamon rolls, and we have some other types of foods.” Trail Life Boys Troop Leader Dr. Rafael Perez.

He added that having his troops volunteering aligns with their mission.

”Part of character building is supporting your community and working with your community. So this gets us out here; this lets them see. Like my son has no idea he’s about to see thousands of riders. It’s going to be so exciting for him. It’s a great way for them to connect and realize just how important this race is for us.”

Volunteers provided 200 oranges, 400 bananas, 900 cups of trail mix, and of course pickle juice. Riders like Tom Hughes share he’s grateful for the resources provided.

”It’s great, these guys come out they take care of you. They’re passionate about it, they care, they’re not just out here going through the motions.”

Electra Medical tent shared the rest stop as well provided cool towels and medical attention.

At the rest stop, Hughes was taking on the 100-mile course, but during the ride, he experienced an injury.

”We have medical people from here, they came over. Checked me out, cleaned up my arm, and my knee, and asked if I was alright, and I am.”

Volunteers want to remind cyclists that they are cheering from the sideline.

“It’s great that you’re out here. I can’t believe you’re doing it in this heat. Thank you for coming to Wichita Falls, and riding in our race.”

