Longest Hotter’N Hell rider in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Beverly Bumgarner has been riding in Hotter N Hell for the past 42 years. She started riding at a very unexpected time in her life.

“I ended up riding in the first Hotter N Hell 11 days after our son was born,” said Bumgarner, Longtime Hotter N Hell rider.

She rides because it keeps her active and it’s a challenge. And to this day, the ride means so much to her.

“It really impacted my life because we ride bikes all the time now, more than when we were younger. We ride bikes all the time now, we ride a lot more than we ever did. There were some years that we’d ride the Hotter N Hell and put our bikes in the garage and the next year we would have to set the odometer back because it was still hotter in hell than the year before. We didn’t get on them for a whole year now we ride them all year long,” added Bumgarner.

Cycling is s part of her life now and she couldn’t imagine life without it.

“They got us the golden wheel package for the 40th anniversary for Hotter N Hell and then they rode with us that year, rode the whole ride so we can ride as a family,” said Bumgarner.

For her, it’s all about great times, the rides, and memories.

“It’s an accomplishment even though there’s been sometimes that I couldn’t finish. But it’s something that I can look back on and say yes I can do that and even when I’m thinking I can’t do something...I think but yeah I did that and that’s a pretty big deal,” explains Bumgarner.

Reporter: “If hotter and hell did not exist...” Beverly: “Oh goodness! I don’t think we would be riding bikes like we do now,” expressed Bumgarner.

