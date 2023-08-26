Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Puppy becomes fire station support dog after being rescued from hot car

A beagle has become a fire station's support dog after he was rescued from a 122-degree car.
A beagle has become a fire station's support dog after he was rescued from a 122-degree car.(East Haven Fire Department)
By Olivia Kalentek and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A puppy is getting a new lease on life after being rescued from a hot car in Connecticut.

The beagle was rescued last week from a locked car that was over 120 degrees, according to East Haven Mayor Joseph A. Carfora.

WFSB reports the 6-month-old puppy was found by a resident that day and the fire department was contacted after an animal control officer couldn’t find the car’s owner.

Officials said the puppy was surrendered to East Haven Animal Control Officer Emily Higgins after the rescue.

Mayor Carfora took a liking to the puppy and received several calls requesting that the town adopt him.

Police Chief Ed Lenon and Fire Chief Matt Marcarelli agreed and ultimately decided that the pup would call the East Haven Fire Department headquarters home.

“He has a great temperament and will get along with the on-duty crews as well as be an ambassador to the department at public education and community events,” Carfora said.

The puppy is going to be a station support dog, which serves as a way for firefighters to cope with the stressors of the job and mitigate the effects of post-traumatic stress.

“Our yet-to-be-named puppy will live among the crews and serve as a welcomed and friendly distraction from the team’s duties,” Marcarelli said. “Vet care, food and other expenses will be funded through donations.”

The department is also allowing the public to name its new pup through an online vote.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Gunshots disrupted a football game at Oklahoma's Choctaw High School on Friday night.
Police say 1 teenager is dead, 2 people wounded after shooting at Oklahoma high school football game
Police say at least seven people were hurt in shooting Boston. They all sustained non-life...
Boston shooting wounds at least 7 on the outskirts of Caribbean festival
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu provides an update on a shooting that happened at a Caribbean...
Officials provide update on Boston shooting
A cyclist tops a hill at sunset, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in San Antonio, where temperatures...
Heat records continue to fall in Dallas as scorching summer continues in the United States