Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Taking a look at this year’s Hotter’N Hell Hundred

"For Wichita Falls this is our Christmas day and our super bowl all wrapped up into one."
"For Wichita Falls this is our Christmas day and our super bowl all wrapped up into one."(KAUZ Channel 6)
By Blake Hill
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The sound of the cannon rang out across downtown and let cyclists know the race was on, and you could feel the excitement in the air.

“This is great, I mean for Wichita Falls this is our Christmas day and our super bowl all wrapped up into one. For these folks that are out participating in the ride, this is probably the closest thing they’ll experience to like an Olympic moment in their life. With the fly over and all the pop and circumstances, it’s great,” Wichita County Commissioner Mark Beauchamp said.

The event lived up to its name as the day reached triple digit temperatures by noon, and saw a high of 107 degrees.

Doctors and nurses at the medical tent knew they would be in for a busy day of injuries and dehydration.

“Especially today with the humidity and the heat, we’re anticipating quite a bit of fluid imbalances, so probably a lot of IV work today,” United Regional Medical Director, Dr. Brandon Ohman sid.

The event is fun for more than just cyclists, as families and have fun volunteering their time together and enjoying time with the community.

Over the last 42 years, HHH has grown more and more. In 1982 there were 250 volunteers and 1,200 cyclists, and now there are over ten times more than that.

“It feels great because 3,000... 3,500 Wichitans for the last 42 years have gotten behind and stayed behind the success of our community and Hotter’N Hell Hundred,” HHH founder Roby Christie said.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

HHS volunteers assisting Cyclists
HHH rest stop volunteers providing resources for cyclists
HHS volunteers assisting Cyclists
HHH first rest stop
Rider and Wichita Falls High School Bands
Battle of the Bands: Rider & Old High
The ride is continuing this morning for the Hotter'N Hell Hundred 2023.
Hotter’N Hell Hundred 2023 Highlights