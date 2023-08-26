Taking a look at this year’s Hotter’N Hell Hundred

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The sound of the cannon rang out across downtown and let cyclists know the race was on, and you could feel the excitement in the air.

“This is great, I mean for Wichita Falls this is our Christmas day and our super bowl all wrapped up into one. For these folks that are out participating in the ride, this is probably the closest thing they’ll experience to like an Olympic moment in their life. With the fly over and all the pop and circumstances, it’s great,” Wichita County Commissioner Mark Beauchamp said.

The event lived up to its name as the day reached triple digit temperatures by noon, and saw a high of 107 degrees.

Doctors and nurses at the medical tent knew they would be in for a busy day of injuries and dehydration.

“Especially today with the humidity and the heat, we’re anticipating quite a bit of fluid imbalances, so probably a lot of IV work today,” United Regional Medical Director, Dr. Brandon Ohman sid.

The event is fun for more than just cyclists, as families and have fun volunteering their time together and enjoying time with the community.

Over the last 42 years, HHH has grown more and more. In 1982 there were 250 volunteers and 1,200 cyclists, and now there are over ten times more than that.

“It feels great because 3,000... 3,500 Wichitans for the last 42 years have gotten behind and stayed behind the success of our community and Hotter’N Hell Hundred,” HHH founder Roby Christie said.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.