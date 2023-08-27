Nice Days Ahead Finally!

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Today was another hot day with temperatures hitting above 100 degrees across all of Texoma. That officially brings us to 49 100 degree days this year with this being the eleventh consecutive day in this stretch. Good news is that this stretch ends tomorrow! We’ve also had some thunderstorms popping up on radar throughout the afternoon with a few going severe warned, but most are just providing a good downpour along with plenty of lightning. Hit and miss storm chances carry into the overnight hours tonight and spike again tomorrow morning. Tomorrow morning a cold front will sweep across Texoma and bring some much needed temperature relief. This cold front looks to arrive a little after daybreak tomorrow and will carry a slight chance for isolated storms. By afternoon, Texoma dries out and will warm up only to the upper 90s! The next 7 days will still be hot, but temperatures look to remain below triple digits. Fall still looks to be a ways away, but we’ll take a stretch of staying below 100 degrees!

