Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Nice Days Ahead Finally!

Temperatures drop below 100 degrees
Nice Days Ahead Finally
Nice Days Ahead Finally
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Today was another hot day with temperatures hitting above 100 degrees across all of Texoma. That officially brings us to 49 100 degree days this year with this being the eleventh consecutive day in this stretch. Good news is that this stretch ends tomorrow! We’ve also had some thunderstorms popping up on radar throughout the afternoon with a few going severe warned, but most are just providing a good downpour along with plenty of lightning. Hit and miss storm chances carry into the overnight hours tonight and spike again tomorrow morning. Tomorrow morning a cold front will sweep across Texoma and bring some much needed temperature relief. This cold front looks to arrive a little after daybreak tomorrow and will carry a slight chance for isolated storms. By afternoon, Texoma dries out and will warm up only to the upper 90s! The next 7 days will still be hot, but temperatures look to remain below triple digits. Fall still looks to be a ways away, but we’ll take a stretch of staying below 100 degrees!

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Saturday will feature more of the same with hot weather conditions. However, changes arrive...
Hotter’N Hell Forecast
Saturday will feature more of the same with hot weather conditions. However, changes arrive...
Hotter'N Hell Forecast
Temperatures today near 110 degrees, high 90s this evening
Hot Today and Tonight
First Alert Tracker Tour
First Alert Tracker Tour at TFI Blue Skies Residential Treatment Center