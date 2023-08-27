Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Wild fire in Clay County burns over a thousand acres

Wild fire in Clay County burns over a thousand acres
Wild fire in Clay County burns over a thousand acres(KAUZ Channel 6)
By Blake Hill
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Land from Doss Loop all the way to US 82 were burned by a wildfire.

A resident in the area said he had lost some land, but firefighters and the Texas A&M Forest Service were able to cut off the flames path and save his home.

He said there were hot spots all over the area where the fire had been put out, and crews were working to put them out to prevent any more flames from flaring up.

However, he said his neighbor was not as lucky and lost almost all of their land, but were able to account for all of their cattle.

Two planes and a helicopter were in the air dropping water on the flames to try and suppress the wild fire.

The fire has burned 1,800 acres and is around 50% contained according to Texas A&M Forest Service.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

WFFD crews worked to put out a fire in an old school building on the corner of Virginia and...
Crews battle large fire in old school building
"For Wichita Falls this is our Christmas day and our super bowl all wrapped up into one."
Taking a look at this year’s Hotter’N Hell Hundred
HHS volunteers assisting Cyclists
HHH rest stop volunteers providing resources for cyclists
HHS volunteers assisting Cyclists
HHH first rest stop