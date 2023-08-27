Wild fire in Clay County burns over a thousand acres

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Land from Doss Loop all the way to US 82 were burned by a wildfire.

A resident in the area said he had lost some land, but firefighters and the Texas A&M Forest Service were able to cut off the flames path and save his home.

He said there were hot spots all over the area where the fire had been put out, and crews were working to put them out to prevent any more flames from flaring up.

However, he said his neighbor was not as lucky and lost almost all of their land, but were able to account for all of their cattle.

Two planes and a helicopter were in the air dropping water on the flames to try and suppress the wild fire.

The fire has burned 1,800 acres and is around 50% contained according to Texas A&M Forest Service.

