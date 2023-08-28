A break from the heat

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. If you have been wandering when will we see cooler temperatures then today is your lucky day! We will finally have relief from the triple digits. We will see mostly sunny skies with sustained winds blowing from the northeast at 10-15 mph. We will see a high of 96 degrees as that cold front made its way through Texoma. We will see overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Heading into Tuesday, temperatures will once again stay out of the triple digits. We will see an afternoon high of 98 degrees with an overnight low of 71 degrees. Throughout the entire day, we will see mostly sunny skies with sustained winds blowing from the north at 10-15 mph. We will remain dry. Overall, it will be a nice day for any outdoor activities!

Wednesday will be a warmer day, seeing the upper 90s, although we do expect to stay out of the triple digits. That High pressure system has shifted over towards the west, giving us a break from the extreme heat for a few days. Winds will be blowing from the northeast at 5-10 mph. We will also see an overnight low of 70 degrees. Thursday we will return to the triple digits as that heat dome makes a return over Texoma. We will see a high of 102 degrees with clear skies. Winds will be blowing from the southeast at 5-10 mph. We can expect to see an overnight low of 72 degrees.

As we head to the weekend, just in time for pool parties we will remain in the triple digits. We will see a high of 102 Friday with winds blowing from the south east. Saturday we will see a high of 105 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Sunday we will remain in the triple digits, seeing a high of 102.

Have a great start to your week! -Weatherman J

