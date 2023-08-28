Email City Guide
City announces Labor Day trash schedule changes

Open and full trash cans sitting at the curb, waiting for pickup
Open and full trash cans sitting at the curb, waiting for pickup(KAUZ)
By Mekala Conway
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls announced the trash pickup schedule to reflect city office closures for Labor Day.

According to the city, all city offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4, and Monday’s trash pickup will occur on Tuesday. Tuesday’s pickup will occur on Wednesday, and there will be no curbside organic pickup on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Regular pickup services will resume on Thursday, Sept. 7.

The transfer station and the landfill will be closed on Sept. 4 for Labor Day and will resume their regular hours on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

For more information, contact the Sanitation Department at 940-761-7977.

