Combined lake levels drop more than one percent last week

The combined levels of Kickapoo and Arrowhead dropped due to extreme heat and evaporation.
The combined levels of Kickapoo and Arrowhead dropped due to extreme heat and evaporation.(City of Wichita Falls)
By Mekala Conway
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The water levels for Lakes Kickapoo and Arrowhead fell by more than one percent last week after a continued heat wave and lack of rain in Wichita County.

According to the City of Wichita Falls, the area remains in a drought watch. Residents are reminded to reduce landscape irrigation systems to two days per week, though hand watering, soaker hoses, and drip irrigation are still permitted.

Additionally, residents cannot use sprinklers from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

