LPD: Human remains found in December 2022 were those of Kyle Ketchum

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has confirmed that the human remains found at the intersection of Rogers Lane and 38th Street on Dec. 5, 2022, have been identified as Kyle Ketchum.

Ketchum was reported missing earlier in 2022 from Oklahoma City when he fell out of contact with both friends and family. On Friday, Aug. 26, 2023, it was learned that the remains found on Dec. 5, 2022 were those of the 29-year-old Lawton man.

Police say his cause of death is still pending, and if the state medical examiner finds anything suspicious then they will investigate.

