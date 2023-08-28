Medical examiner takes stand in Trumbull murder trial

CONTENT WARNING: This article includes details about child abuse that readers may find disturbing.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The fourth day of Corey Trumbull’s trial for the murder of 11-year-old Logan Cline began with testimony from the medical examiner who performed the autopsy on Logan in Feb. 2020.

According to KAUZ reporters at the trial, Steven Hastings, Medical Examiner with the Dallas Medical Examiner’s Office, performed Logan’s autopsy. Hastings explained that the decomposition of Logan’s body made it difficult to determine the extent of his injuries.

Still, by looking into the deep tissues, one can find hemorrhage and bleeding in soft tissue. Hastings determined the extent of Logan’s injuries by deepening his research and looking into damages in the soft tissue.

Examiners also looked into his bones and found trauma present on Cline. They discovered multiple fractures to the left and right nasal bone and the left and right upper jaw. There was a lot of discoloration, bruises, and contusions, which they discovered was extensive blunt force trauma.

Hastings explained the lacerations and tearing of the skin were from a fist or a foot. The tear was a half inch and went to the bone, the deepest it could go.

Read the trial’s third-day coverage on our website.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.