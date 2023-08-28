Email City Guide
Sheppard Elementary named purple star campus

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, Sheppard Elementary has been named a Purple Star Campus for the 2023-2024 school year.

Governor Greg Abbott announced that 150 public schools in Texas have been awarded this award, on August 24.

The Purple Star Campus Designation recognizes schools for their support of military-connected students and their families.

Sheppard Elementary is the only WFISD and Region 9 to make the Purple Star Campus list for this school year.

Second Chill Down Texoma winner announced
Jacelyn Lassiter sat down with Michael Stanford of Texoma Gives to discuss how Texomans can...
Early giving begins for Texoma Gives
