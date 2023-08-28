Sheppard Elementary named purple star campus

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, Sheppard Elementary has been named a Purple Star Campus for the 2023-2024 school year.

Governor Greg Abbott announced that 150 public schools in Texas have been awarded this award, on August 24.

The Purple Star Campus Designation recognizes schools for their support of military-connected students and their families.

Sheppard Elementary is the only WFISD and Region 9 to make the Purple Star Campus list for this school year.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.