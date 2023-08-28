Email City Guide
Starting the Work Week Mild

Temperatures stay below 100 for the next couple of days
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Change is finally here! Winds are blowing in from the north and providing some much needed heat relief across Texoma. While you were asleep last night, a cold front swept through and put a stop to our streak of triple digit highs. This also for some isolated storms to pop-up this morning across Texoma, but now the rain chances have pushed south of Texoma. Temperatures today topped out in the mid 90s across Texoma. These temperatures look to hang around for a while too! Tomorrow looks even nicer as some drier air settles in and our highs will top out in the mid 90s once again. We’ll warm up a few degrees throughout the week and we’ll flirt with 100 degrees by the middle of the week before hitting 100 degrees by the weekend. The best part of the forecast is the overnight lows as overnight lows will be very pleasant in the mid-60s!

