Anthony Patterson trial moved to Tarrant County

Anthony Patterson
Anthony Patterson(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The motion to change the location of Anthony Patterson’s trial has been approved, as the trial will now be held in Tarrant County.

On Thursday, August 24, the motion was approved by 78th District Judge Meredith Kennedy. Judge Kennedy will still preside over the trial as it moves to Tarrant County.

According to court documents, the court found there is a strong prejudice against Patterson in Wichita County, which would affect the possibility of a fair trial.

Patterson’s trial is set to still be held on October 30.

Patterson is facing charges relating to child sex crimes and human trafficking.

According to court documents, Patterson has been charged with four counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and one charge of Sexual Performance by a Child Under 14 years old. He also faces two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we follow this trial.

