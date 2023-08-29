Email City Guide
Downtown businesses thrive from Hotter’n Hell Hundred

"The hotels were maxed out, the campgrounds were maxed out, food was being sold, the grocery stores were full of cars with bicycles in the back."
By Blake Hill
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With around 8,700 cyclist in Wichita Falls for the Hotter’N Hell Hundred, downtown businesses had plenty of opportunity to grow.

Some businesses saw substantial profits, like 8th Street Coffee House, who said they made almost double what they make on anormal weekend.

The owner said she was sad to miss some of their regulars because of the road closures, but they saw lots of new faces from all the cyclists looking for their morning caffeine.

“You worry sometime if roads are closed that hurts business, but I don’t believe it did. The hotels were maxed out, the campgrounds were maxed out, food was being sold, the grocery stores were full of cars with bicycles in the back, so it can’t be anything but positive for our community,” Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce CEO, Ron Kitchens said.

While this year saw participation numbers drop significantly, down to 8,000 from an average of 13,000 in previous years, there was still plenty of opportunity for the businesses of Wichita Falls.

Kitchens said despite the long and hard hours from everyone volunteering and working, the Chamber of Commerce has heard nothing but positive feedback.

“Between, you know, like most organizations, we have team members who are riding in it, participating, volunteering. The community came around it, and I haven’t heard anything but incredible positive things for the organizers, and in particular the city’s team that really made this thing happen,” Kitchens said.

