Fourth day of Corey Trumbull’s Murder Trial

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The murder trial for Corey Trumbull entered its fourth day.

The 35-year-old is accused of murdering Logan Cline and abandoning his body in a car in Wichita Falls.

The medical examiner took the stand to testify about the child’s autopsy.

Dr. Stephen Hasting with the Dallas Medical Examiners Office attested to conducting Logan’s Autopsy on February 29, 2020.

He explained due to the body’s decomposition, it was difficult to determine the injuries. He used a technique where he examined the soft tissues of the body to determine abrasions.

He noted that hemorrhages in the body were found.

He said his research revealed Logan had numerous fractures in his left and right nasal bone.

Fractures were also found in his upper left and right jaw.

Doctor Hastings said discoloration and contusions on Logan’s body led him to believe that he died from extensive blunt force trauma.

He said the abuse also left Logan with a brain bleed.

He had lacerations on his forehead that went half an inch deep causing bruising to the skull.

He said when he examined other bones, trauma was present.

Doctor Hasting shared an excessive amount of Ibuprofen, meth, and ethanol was found in Logan’s body, but the autopsy did not display any food in his stomach.

Before Logan died he was 96 pounds when the autopsy was conducted he was 66 pounds.

The Prosecution and the Defense rested their cases on August 28.

Closing arguments are expected to be presented on August 29, as well as a formal reading of the charged for the jury. Court will resume at 9 a.m.

