Man arrested for fentanyl pills found in sock

Isac Murray was arrested by WFPD on Aug. 28.
Isac Murray was arrested by WFPD on Aug. 28.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested Isac Murray, 18, on Aug. 28 for evading arrest, tampering with evidence, and manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance.

According to the affidavit, Murray was parked on E. Scott St. yesterday afternoon. Officers ran the tags on his vehicle and learned his registration had expired in July 2023. Murray’s car left the parking lot, and officers attempted to stop him using their emergency lights.

Murray continued driving, so WFPD enacted their emergency sirens to get him to pull over. Murray continued driving, passing two more roads and failing to stop before finally pulling over in a residential driveway.

Officers removed Murray from his car and detained him. They searched his vehicle due to the strong odor of marijuana coming from it and found some in the driver’s side door, driver’s seat, and center console. They also found a clear plastic bag with blue and white residue in the passenger door panel.

Officers searched Murray’s person due to the marijuana odor and found a blue pill in his front left pocket. They arrested him for evasion and located two additional blue pills in Murray’s left sock. The pill samples field tested positive for fentanyl.

Officers found nine more blue pills in Murray’s left sock when they searched him upon arrival at the jailhouse.

According to the affidavit, the number of pills found on Murray’s person suggested an intent to distribute the drugs; therefore, Murray was charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance. Murray was also charged with tampering with evidence when he attempted to conceal an item and make it unavailable to police when he knew they were conducting an investigation.

Fourth day of Corey Trumbull’s Murder Trial