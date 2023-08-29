Email City Guide
Pleasantly Hot Weather

Sunny and hot in the afternoon with clear skies and pleasant conditions at night.
We'll be up close to 100 during the day with lows at night in the 60s.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Our weather remains about the same through the end of the week. This means pleasant weather at night, in the morning, and evening. It will be a bit hot in the afternoon with most places seeing highs in the upper 90s and lower 100s. We remain in a very dry weather pattern with no signs of rain anytime soon.

