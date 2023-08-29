Pleasantly Hot Weather
Sunny and hot in the afternoon with clear skies and pleasant conditions at night.
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Our weather remains about the same through the end of the week. This means pleasant weather at night, in the morning, and evening. It will be a bit hot in the afternoon with most places seeing highs in the upper 90s and lower 100s. We remain in a very dry weather pattern with no signs of rain anytime soon.
