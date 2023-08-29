Email City Guide
Staying out of the triple digits

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. If you have been loving the cooler temperatures then today is your lucky day! We will have another day of relief from the triple digits. We will see mostly sunny skies with sustained winds blowing from the northeast at 10-15 mph. We will see a high of 95 degrees as that cold front made its way through Texoma. We will see overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Heading into Wednesday, temperatures will once again stay out of the triple digits. We will see an afternoon high of 97 degrees with an overnight low of 68 degrees. Throughout the entire day, we will see mostly sunny skies with sustained winds blowing from the north at 10-15 mph. We will remain dry. Overall, it will be a nice day for any outdoor activities!

Thursday will be a warmer day, returning to the triple digits once again. We will see a high of 101 degrees. That High pressure system has shifted over towards the East, giving us a return of the extreme heat for a few days. Winds will be blowing from the southeast at 5-10 mph. We will also see an overnight low of 67 degrees.

Friday we will return to the triple digits once again as that heat dome makes a return over Texoma. We will see a high of 100 degrees with clear skies. Winds will be blowing from the southeast at 5-10 mph. We can expect to see an overnight low of 66 degrees. As we head to the weekend, just in time for pool parties we will remain in the triple digits.

We will see a high of 100 Saturday with winds blowing from the south east. Sunday we will see a high of 99 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Monday we will remain in the triple digits, seeing a high of 100 degrees.

Have a great Tuesday! -Weatherman J

