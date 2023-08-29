Email City Guide
Two deaths at Comanche County Detention Center under OSBI investigation

OSBI has confirmed they are investigating the deaths of two inmates at the Comanche County Detention Center.
By Justin Allen Rose and Haley Wilson
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations has confirmed they are investigating the deaths of two inmates at the Comanche County Detention Center.

The deaths of the inmates took place on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, and Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, respectively. Officials say they are currently looking into the cause and manner of the two deaths.

