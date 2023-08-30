Corey Trumbull found guilty of capital murder

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Corey Trumbull has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 11-year-old Logan Cline.

The capital murder trial came to an end on the morning of August 29.

After a week of listening to sworn statements, looking over the evidence, and taking part in deliberations the jury recommended a punishment of life in prison.

The Lead Prosecutor on the case, District Attorney John Gillespie said he is grateful for the outcome.

“I’m very relieved. The jury, I appreciate their work. They were very quick in the return of the verdict. I deeply appreciate that.”

Closing statements were made first by both the prosecution and the defense.

Gillespie emphasized to jurors the significance of Trumbull’s abuse that ultimately led to Logan’s death was intentional.

”He was reasonably certain to have caused Logan’s death. That you cannot do the things that he did and not be reasonably certain, and so I wanted to make sure the jury had the permission legally to convict him of capital murder.” John Gillespie stated.

The trial fell under Lauren’s Law, giving prosecutors the ability to seek life without parole due to the victim’s age at the time of the murder.

The family of Lauren Landavazo supported the Cline Family through the trial.

“It’s hard putting in words, what it feels like to lose a child, but how important justice is, and do know that the person responsible for your child’s death will never walk the streets again.” Said Vern Landavozo.

Prosecutors say Lauren Law assisted in seeking justice.

”The timing of it was truly amazing. Lauren’s Law went into effect September 1st, 2019, Logan was murdered in December of 2019. So it was just in the nick of time.” Gillespie explained.

Gillespie said the most powerful moment of the trial came during Logan’s sister, Lexi Cline’s victim statement.

”The most amazing moment today was Lexi giving the victim impact statement. Where she faced him down, and she said " You don’t control me any longer. I have told the truth, I have exposed what you have done, and I can heal.” And so that meant a lot to me.”

Trumbull is now awaiting transfer to the Texas Department pf Criminal Justice.

A trial for Logan’s mother, Stormy Johnson, has not yet been confirmed.

