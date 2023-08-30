The last day of relief from the triple digits.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. If you have been loving the cooler temperatures then today is your last day to enjoy them! We will have another day of relief from the triple digits. We will see mostly sunny skies with sustained winds blowing from the north at 10-15 mph. We will see a high of 99 degrees as that cold front made its way through Texoma. We will see overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Heading into Thursday, temperatures will return to the triple digits. We will see an afternoon high of 100 degrees with an overnight low of 67 degrees. Throughout the entire day, we will see mostly sunny skies with sustained winds blowing from the southeast at 10-15 mph. We will remain dry. Overall, it will be a nice day for any outdoor activities. Always remember to stay hydrated!

Friday will be a warmer day, returning to the triple digits once again. We will see a high of 100 degrees. That High pressure system has shifted over towards the East, giving us a return of the extreme heat for a few days. Winds will be blowing from the southeast at 5-10 mph. We will also see an overnight low of 66 degrees.

Saturday we will return to the triple digits once again as that heat dome makes a return over Texoma. We will see a high of 102 degrees with clear skies. Winds will be blowing from the southeast at 5-10 mph. We can expect to see an overnight low of 70 degrees. As we head into the weekend, just in time for family activities we will remain in the triple digits.

We will see a high of 102 Sunday with winds blowing from the south east. Monday we will see a high of 103 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday we will remain in the triple digits, seeing a high of 100 degrees.

Have a great Tuesday! -Weatherman J

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.