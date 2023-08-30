Man arrested following pursuit with DPS

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - 44-year-old Robert Overstreet II was arrested on Tuesday, August 30 after a pursuit with troopers with the Department of Public Safety, ended.

DPS Sergeant Juan Gutierrez said around 4:00 p.m., Overstreet fled a traffic stop on the east side of Wichita Falls, on his motorcycle.

Sergent Gutierrez said the pursuit went through city streets and highways and reached speeds of over 110 miles per hour.

Overstreet faces a number of charges including evading arrest and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

He is being held in Wichita County Jail on a total bond of $36,500.

