Senate Bill 17 set to change DEI offices Jan. 2024

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Beginning January 1, 2024, Senate Bill 17 will take effect.

It’s meant to shut down any diversity, equity, and inclusion offices for all public universities across the state of Texas.

The purpose of this law is to prohibit institutions of higher education from requiring or giving preferential consideration for certain ideological oaths or statements that undermine academic freedom and open inquiry and impede the discovery, preservation, and transmission of knowledge.

Among other things, an institution of higher education may not endorse an ideology that promotes the differential treatment of an individual or group of individuals based on race, color, or ethnicity.

“Diversity, equity, and inclusion office” means an office, division, or other unit of an institution of higher education established for the purpose of: influencing hiring or employment practice at the institution with respect to race, sex, color, or ethnicity conducting trainings, programs, or activities designed or implemented in reference to race, color, ethnicity, gender identity, or sexual orientation.

At Midwestern State University Texas, the DEI office, named The Mosaic Cross Cultural Center, is currently in the process of being rebranded according to the director of public information. If you visit their website, those three letters are no longer there. The office’s page now reads “The purpose of this Rebrand is to gain valuable insights and feedback from faculty, staff, students, and other stakeholders at Midwestern State University.”

Student-led organizations will not be directly dissolved by the bill however they will be affected as DEI offices will not be able to support events hosted or organized.

If an employee goes against this new law and violates the terms, the first violation will be to place the employee on unpaid leave after the second violation the employee can be discharged. If the institution has violated the section the coordinating board shall assess an administrative penalty against the institution in an amount equal to the lesser of $1 million or one percent of the amount of the institution‘s operating expenses budgeted for the state fiscal year preceding the state fiscal year in which the violation occurred.

