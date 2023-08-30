Email City Guide
The Texas Bucket List will premiere 21st season this weekend

By Mekala Conway
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KAUZ) - The Lone Star Emmy Award-winning series celebrates 10 years on the air as the Texas Bucket List enters its 21st season. The show follows reporter Shane McAuliffe around Texas as he explores the best and brightest people and places the Lone Star State offers.

McAuliffe has traveled to Wichita Falls on more than one occasion to visit choice eateries such as Willie’s Place, Ronnie’s Burgers, and Gidget’s Sandwich Shack. Also featured from Wichita Falls was the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and the World’s Littlest Skyscraper.

Tune in to KAUZ News Channel 6 for the 21st season premiere of The Texas Bucket List on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 10:35 p.m. Learn more about the Texas Bucket List online or on Facebook.

