WFPD hoping to get body cams for all officers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After applying for a state and federal grant in January, the Wichita Falls Police Department hopes to hear word on whether they can get them for officers in the coming weeks.

WFPD bike cops are currently the only officers with body cams, but the department hopes that changes very soon.

“Right now our patrol officers only have the in-car cameras and they can turn those cameras before they get out of the car if they need to but that’s it. If you end up moving, then you’re out of the video” WFPD Public Information Officer, Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.

The body cams would allow not only officers to be protected but it would provide safety for citizens as well.

“There are two functions of the body cam that we’re looking forward to and number one is producing evidence as we are investigating different crimes out there engaging people. Also, the other thing is the protection of the citizens and for the officers” Sgt. Eipper said.

The bike unit has had its body cams for more than three years and one patrol officer says it has made a difference.

“So being able to transport the camera and record whatever it is that you see will definitely be able to help capture evidence. As well as be able to record interactions for anything that may come up as far as complaints in the future” WFPD Patrol Officer Clint Halloway said.

The bike cops get the most complaints of all the units due to the amount of interaction they have with people in the community.

Many complaints against officers on the bike unit were able to be dismissed simply because they had body cam footage of what exactly happened.

The department hopes to hear back about the state grant within the coming weeks.

