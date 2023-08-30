Email City Guide
WFPD respond to shots fired at Sun Valley Apartments

WFPD responded to gunshots at Sun Valley Apartments late Tuesday night.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to another call regarding shots fired, this time outside the Sun Valley Apartments on E. Central Fwy last night at approximately 11:45 p.m.

According to the police, officers responded to a check welfare call at the apartment complex and arrived to find a 19-year-old female victim with a gunshot wound to her right shoulder being tended to by a man who had applied a tourniquet to her injury.

The man identified the entry and exit wounds for the officers at the scene, who then re-applied a tourniquet to the victim’s shoulder.

Witnesses at the scene reported that the suspect, a 33-year-old woman, left before police arrived. AMR services came to the scene to stabilize the victim, who was later transported to the John Peter Smith Hospital in Ft. Worth. She is expected to survive.

WFPD reports the suspect is still at large, though they are still investigating the incident.

