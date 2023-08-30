WFPD: Shooting victim from Scotland Park in critical condition

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to shots fired in the 1200 block of N. 6th St. at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

According to police, officers responded to a report of deadly conduct with a weapon. Reportedly, a 17-year-old male fired a gun at four victims, hitting one in the upper left abdomen.

A neighbor spoke to WFPD and reported he heard “pops” outside that sounded like fireworks, so he went to see what was happening. When he went outside, he found the victim lying on the ground and asking for help. The neighbor reports he took the victim to the hospital for medical treatment.

WFPD reports the victim was taken into surgery for his wounds and is in critical condition.

Officers report they have named the suspect in this shooting, though the investigation is still active. They stated the shooting was an isolated event that resulted from an ongoing feud between two families.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.