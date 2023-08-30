Email City Guide
Wichita Falls Public Library Set to Host Lonesome Dove Exhibit

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Lonesome Dove exhibit opened at the Wichita Public Library on Tuesday evening.

The exhibit showcases photos from the set of the beloved mini-series, that first aired in 1989, which was an adaptation of an epic novel.

The library wanted to bring the joy and the memories of this Texas tale.

“I look at the photos because I remember the sets, and I remember the scenes. and I remember how special the movie felt, and I know that way a lot of other folks, not just Texans but people that like westerners and they like Tommy Lee Jones and Robert Duvall and they like a good tale and they like seeing an adventure and they like seeing the stakes, and this is a representative of all those,” Program Specialist Fox Baker said.

The exhibit will open for the public through Tuesday, October 10.

