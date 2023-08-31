Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Albert Rusnák scores a go-ahead goal in the 90th minute, Sounders beat Austin 2-1

Albert Rusnák scored a go-ahead goal in the 90th minute and the Seattle Sounders beat Austin FC 2-1 to snap a four-game winless streak
Soccer
Soccer(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Albert Rusnák scored a go-ahead goal in the 90th minute and the Seattle Sounders beat Austin FC 2-1 on Wednesday night to snap a four-game winless streak.

Seattle (11-9-7) picked up its first win since topping Vancouver 3-2 on July 8. Austin (9-12-5), which has lost three straight games, is 1-3-2 in six meetings with Seattle.

Jordan Morris scored his team-leading 10th goal of the season to open the scoring in the 48th minute for Seattle. He flicked in a free kick from Nicolás Lodeiro, who became the fifth player in league history with six seasons of 10 or more assists.

Sebastián Driussi tied it a 1-all in the 72nd for Austin by sending home Gyasi Zardes' glancing header.

Seattle returns home to host the Portland Timbers on Saturday. Austin travels to play the New England Revolution on Saturday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Baylor helmets on the bench
Baylor looks to snap skid in opener; Texas State makes debut for coach GJ Kinne
Texas A&M Aggies football helmet
No. 23 A&M looks for improved offense under new coordinator Petrino in opener against New Mexico
Houston and UTSA meet in opener for second straight season after 3 OT thriller last year
Quinn Ewers
Leaner and lighter QB Quinn Ewers ready to lead No. 11 Texas against Rice and into 2023
Rice visits No. 11 Texas to open season in old but lopsided rivalry