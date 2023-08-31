Email City Guide
Braxton’s Battle with Leukemia

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Aug. 31, 2023
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Braxton Terrell, a 7-year-old boy, from Wichita Falls is battling Leukemia. Braxton was diagnosed on August 9th. Instead of preparing for school, Braxton is now going through chemotherapy.

“You’re gonna come home soon, you’re stronger than this,” said Alyx Terrell, Braxton’s older sister.

Alyx and Blaine Terrell are staying strong for their younger brother Braxton and trying to encourage him now that he is facing the toughest battle of his life.

“He’s the glue that kinda held our family together emotionally he kept us all going, and like now for him to be sick and in the hospital, we have to be kinda of, be more supportive,” said Alyx.

Braxton is the glue that keeps his family together.

“He had gotten sick at football practice, and we thought maybe he just didn’t eat enough that day so we stopped at United and got him some Gatorade and watermelon, and after that, he felt fine, but later on that weekend and early the next week he started developing some headaches and fatigue and shortness of breath. We decided to take him to the ER thinking maybe he had a virus or something,” said Quincy Terrell, Braxton’s dad.

Nothing could have prepared Dad and Mom for the news they received.

“I was devasted. The thing I kept telling my wife over and over was why couldn’t it be me instead of it being my son? It’s rough to learn that your child has something that can potentially be terminal,” added Quincy.

His siblings miss the good times with their brother.

“He’s very funny and he knows how to react to everybody. He knows how to just talk to all of us and keep us all going. My favorite thing is his creativity...he’s really creative when he plays with legos,” said Alyx and Blaine.

The entire family wants one wish.

“My hope is that they make it back home, and he’s healthy,” said Quincy.

Donations can be made here: Braxton’s Battle

