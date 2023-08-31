Burkburnett man struck, killed by semi-truck over the weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A semi-truck struck a bicyclist on Sunday, Aug. 27, Burkburnett Police Department confirmed.

According to Captain Shane Culp, the cyclist was riding a bike with no lights northbound on a stretch of I-44, near the 3rd St. exit, early Sunday morning in dark clothing. The truck came up from behind the victim, 31-year-old Dillon Young, and struck him from behind. The driver told police he couldn’t see Young on the road.

Burkburnett PD reports Young was pronounced deceased on the scene and has sent his body for an autopsy to determine if he was impaired by drugs or alcohol. The semi-truck driver also consented to a blood draw to determine impairment.

Police are investigating the accident and waiting on the toxicology results, but they do not suspect impairment as a factor that caused the wreck.

