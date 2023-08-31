Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Catholic Charities: We serve anyone and everyone

By Mekala Conway
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Jacelyn Lassiter sat down with Rita Gauthier of Catholic Charities to discuss how Texomans can continue donating through early giving for Texoma Gives.

For Texoma Gives this year, Catholic Charities is trying to raise $15,000, and they have a matching grant of up to $7,500.

“Every dollar that we raise will stay here in our local area to serve clients,” Gauthier said, “We really work with each client on an individual basis for whatever their needs are.”

Catholic Charities has been present in Wichita Falls since 2014 and aims to serve local communities by providing financial services, long-term case management, education services, and veteran services to those in need.

The best way to give to Catholic Charities through Texoma Gives is through Facebook or online through the Texoma Gives website.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Early giving continues for Texoma Gives
Early giving continues for Texoma Gives
Beacon Lighthouse’s annual golf tournament set to return
Beacon Lighthouse’s annual golf tournament set to return
First Alert Tracker Tour at United Way
First Alert Tracker Tour at United Way
First Alert Tracker Tour at United Way
First Alert Tracker Tour at United Way