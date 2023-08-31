Catholic Charities: We serve anyone and everyone

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Jacelyn Lassiter sat down with Rita Gauthier of Catholic Charities to discuss how Texomans can continue donating through early giving for Texoma Gives.

For Texoma Gives this year, Catholic Charities is trying to raise $15,000, and they have a matching grant of up to $7,500.

“Every dollar that we raise will stay here in our local area to serve clients,” Gauthier said, “We really work with each client on an individual basis for whatever their needs are.”

Catholic Charities has been present in Wichita Falls since 2014 and aims to serve local communities by providing financial services, long-term case management, education services, and veteran services to those in need.

The best way to give to Catholic Charities through Texoma Gives is through Facebook or online through the Texoma Gives website.

