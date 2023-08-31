Email City Guide
Drivers license offices to be closed on Friday

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Driver License Division will be updating the driver’s license system over the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

All driver’s license offices will be closed statewide, due to updates being made to their systems; this closure includes the customer service center.

Offices will re-open to resume normal operations on Tuesday, after the Labor Day holiday.

Customers will also not be able to conduct transactions online through the Texas by Texas or texas.gov applications during the system update.

