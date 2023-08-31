Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Hot and Dry Forecast into the Weekend

Sunshine with highs up close to 100 into the weekend.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The heat pump is well established and remains in firm control of our weather into the weekend. This means highs will be in the upper 90s and lower 100s by day. Overnight isn’t that bad with most places in the 60s and lower 70s. South winds may increase early next week, increasing the threat for brush fires.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Ken's tracking more hot weather.
Hot into Labor Day
weather
The trend of warmer temperatures start 8/31 AM
Toasty into the Weekend
Temperatures will be up close to or above 100 this weekend.
Hot Afternoon Temperatures into the Weekend