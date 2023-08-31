Hot and Dry Forecast into the Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The heat pump is well established and remains in firm control of our weather into the weekend. This means highs will be in the upper 90s and lower 100s by day. Overnight isn’t that bad with most places in the 60s and lower 70s. South winds may increase early next week, increasing the threat for brush fires.

