A legend in the ‘baking’: Flamingo Baking Co. brings legacy recipes to community

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Terri Whitegrove, owner of the Flamingo Baking Co., opened the business to bring the freshest handmade, home-baked goodies to town. First Alert Meteorologist Jaden Knowles stopped by during the last stop of the tracker Tour to taste what’s sweet.

“We’re trying to offer everything that we can from scratch, home-baked, or traditional legacy recipes,” Whitegrove said. “We’re working hard to serve the community and bring you some good food.”

The bakery offers cakes, cookies, and more. Everything is baked in small batches so it stays as fresh as possible.

The bakery is in the Country Club Village on Midwestern Pkwy, beside Ronnie’s Burgers. They’re open weekdays from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and are closed on Sundays.

