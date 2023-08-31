Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

A legend in the ‘baking’: Flamingo Baking Co. brings legacy recipes to community

By Mekala Conway
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Terri Whitegrove, owner of the Flamingo Baking Co., opened the business to bring the freshest handmade, home-baked goodies to town. First Alert Meteorologist Jaden Knowles stopped by during the last stop of the tracker Tour to taste what’s sweet.

“We’re trying to offer everything that we can from scratch, home-baked, or traditional legacy recipes,” Whitegrove said. “We’re working hard to serve the community and bring you some good food.”

The bakery offers cakes, cookies, and more. Everything is baked in small batches so it stays as fresh as possible.

The bakery is in the Country Club Village on Midwestern Pkwy, beside Ronnie’s Burgers. They’re open weekdays from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and are closed on Sundays.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Jacelyn Lassiter sat down with Rita Gauthier of Catholic Charities to discuss Texoma Gives.
Catholic Charities: We serve anyone and everyone
WFPD at the scene where a man was found face down in a pool.
WFPD investigating deceased man found in pool
Boone was previously visited by DFPS and warned about safe infant sleep practices.
Mother charged in death of seven-month-old son
Sheppard Elementary named Purple Star Campus for the second time in four years.
Sheppard Elementary named Purple Star Campus