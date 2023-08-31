MSU art exhibition giving Fine Arts majors inspiration

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Art created by faculty is on display at Juanita Gallery at MSU Texas. This exhibition is the first showcase of the year.

Students said this gallery brings their professors’ teaching to life.

”No matter what you’re into, it probably is touched on by one of the different professors here.” Senior Ceramic major Almelea Varos shared.

”So as teachers, not only do we show them how, or teach them how to make art; its also important that we teach them how to show their art work.” Art Professor Steve Hilton explained.

Varos looks forward to the faculty exhibit every year. She said it brings what she is taught in the classroom to life.

”They’re teaching you, so its good to know that they know what they’re talking about. They know what to do like the paintings over here are so amazing.” Varos shared. “And I’m a panting minor. Its really just nice to see they know what’s up. They know what they’re teaching.”

You can pieces crafted from metals, paintings, and photos. Some of the work took hours to complete, and can be a meticulous process.

”My ceramic piece it took me about 5 months to make all those pieces for that particular work of art.” Hilton expressed.

Varos said you can find inspiration in every piece.

”No matter what like you’re focused on, learning all types of art is going to help you. Like no matter what, like I am not a sculpture major, but like looking at the sculpture helps me in ceramics, or with the sculptures. I just feel like everything, its all art.” She explained.

Varos revealed her favorite part of the exhibit is sharing with her friends which piece her professor created.

”I think I am going to bring some friends so I can be like look at this one, look at that one. I love looking through galleries, talking to people as we look at each piece. I think its better than just looking around alone. So i’ ready for the social aspect of it.” She said. “And I like to walk through like that’s my professor, I know that guy, oh I know her, I have a class with that one”

Varos added there’s no better way for the community to learn about art than to come out to this event.

This exhibit will open tomorrow at 6 p.m. in the Fine Arts building.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.